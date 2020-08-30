Dollie Mary Davenport, 99, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Renovo, PA, she was the daughter of Italian immigrants Angelo and Sabina Poli Converso. Dollie was a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School in PA and went on to continue her education at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI and St. Mary's School of Nursing in Amsterdam, NY. Education was always particularly important to Dollie and she continued to take classes throughout her life. She married her beloved late husband John Harvey Bushnell Davenport on September 5, 1955 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany. Dollie was dedicated to her career as a Registered Nurse and Educator for various places such as the VA Hospital in Albany, St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady and for the Schenectady City School System. She was an advocate for families in need by teaching them the value of childhood education. She also taught english as a second language. Following her retirement from nursing and teaching, she worked at Salamack's and for Macy's Department Store until she was 88 years old. Dollie was a devout catholic and was a parishioner of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville. She enjoyed collecting antiques, reading, betting on the horses, playing bridge on Tuesdays and getting her hair done on Thursdays. Holidays were always a festive time for Dollie and her family, especially the annual Fourth of July party. Above all, family was the most important to Dollie, especially when it came to her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Noni". She supported them with all their music and sporting events. Dollie will be remembered for her generous soul and kind heart. In addition to her husband John, she is predeceased by her cherished son John Michael Davenport, beloved granddaughter Shawna Davenport and her siblings Dora Hicks, Alice Sterbenz, Raymond Converso and Ida Soulé. Left to honor Dollie's memory are her children Margaret Davenport (Jonathan Stillman) and the Hon. Paul E. Davenport (Julie). Her grandsons Brian and Michael Davenport along with several nieces and nephews also survive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road, Glenville. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Calling hours will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dollie's name may be made to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road Glenville, New York 12302. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
