Dolores Ann Makarwich, 76, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Dolores was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dolores Tator. Born and raised in the South end of Albany, she worked in the school systems as a Teacher's Aid. She later became a stay at home mom with her 5 children who survive, Melinda Shelton (Damon), Alan Makarwich, Jr. (Kim), Joseph Makarwich (Melissa), Matthew Makarwich (Dana), and Robert Makarwich (Tiffany); her siblings, Jim "Butch" (Linda), Margaret "Penny" (Mike), Melissa "Missy" (Billy); several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Alan Makarwich Sr. Services will be private. To leave a special message for the family, online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
