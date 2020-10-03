1/1
Dolores Burke
Dolores Burke, 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born in Schenectady to the late Gustave C. Leschen Sr. and Evelyn Milliman Leschen. She was married to the late Thomas R. Burke. They were married in 1948 after Thomas returned from the war. Dolores was an excellent roller skater and loved to skate with Thomas by her side. She had a dedicated work ethic and was known to be reliable. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph's Church in Schenectady. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St. John, St. Claire's Auxiliary, and she was a former member of St. Vincent de Paul. She will be forever missed by her sister, Leatrice Willette (Dick Caputo), her sister-in-law, Carol Ryan, and several loving nieces and nephews. She now joins in eternal life, her husband Thomas, her parents, Gustave and Evelyn, her brother, Gustave C. Leschen Jr., her brother, William Platt, her brother-in-law, Edward "Buddy" Ryan, her nephew, Stephen Willette, and her great niece, Jennifer DeLissio. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 9am at St. Joseph's Church in Schenectady. Dolores will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 125 Wolf Rd. Suite 225, Albany NY 12205, or to St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St. Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Memories & Condolences
