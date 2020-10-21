1/1
Dolores "Dee" (Pilgrim) Drozlek
1935 - 2020
Dolores "Dee" (Pilgrim) Drozlek, a longtime resident of Burnt Hills, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Sunday, October 18. Dee was born on June 12, 1935.  Throughout her life, she lived in various places from Philadelphia, PA to Annapolis, MD and Berne, NY, while finally retiring in Queensbury, NY, where she found happiness in her view of the Adirondack mountains. Dee was the loving wife of the late Richard Drozlek.  She is survived by her daughter, Debra, her son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Heather.  Dee was a wonderful "Grammy" to 7 grandchildren: Megan (Chris McAleer), Mary (Patrick Lillge), Katie, Brian, and Tess McHale (Joe Morello), and Matt and Claire Drozlek, as well as 5 great-grandchildren: William, Connor, Ryann, Brynn, and Aidan.  She was the sister of the late Willa Krall and Joe Pilgrim.   Dee was a true patriot, ever-looking to make the world a better place for her family and many friends.  Dee loved to golf, travel, watch musicals, and fill the room with laughter.  She took great pride in keeping a warm and welcoming home, as well as baking her delicious pumpkin pie.  She cherished seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow, and was an active part in all of their lives, even until her last day. Our family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and doctors that took such wonderful care of our mom.  Those who wish may make contributions in Dee's memory to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St, Glens Falls, NY 12801. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of Kathleen Lowes Sanvidge at the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mrs. Drozlek's Book of Memories at www. townleywheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
