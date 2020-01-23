|
Mrs. Dolores Elizabeth Strobeck, age 80, of Herkimer, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Uitca. She was born July 26, 1939 in Blue Mountain Lake where she resided several years. She later lived in Duanesburg for over 20 years and Herkimer for 8 years. Dolores is survived by two daughters, Deborah Strobeck of Herkimer and Julie Dress (Dennis) of Gloversville; a sister, Mary Ellard (Harry) of Florida; two granddaughters, Michelle Anunziatta of Herkimer and Sarah Ludwig of Gloversville; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Strobeck; a brother, Martin Jones and a sister, Orpha Curry. The family received relatives and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont Street, Gloversville. Cremation took place at ParkView Crematorium, Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Regional Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1274, Gloversville, NY 12078. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020