Dolores G. Rever, of Rotterdam passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Inn of Community Hospice in Albany. She was born in Schenectady and was the daughter of the late Chester and Isabelle Balcer. Dolores is the beloved wife of 52 years to William F. Rever. She is the sister of Patricia Di Carlo and the late Cynthia Bedard and Thomas Balcer. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dolores had retired as a Senior Stenographer from New York State Tax & Finance Dept. She loved the theatre and enjoyed traveling to New York City to see the latest plays. She was a volunteer usher at Proctor's Theatre. Dolores was Past President of the Rosary Society at St. Paul the Apostle Church and was an Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Communion. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning at 11:00 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Schenectady. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Interment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in memory of Dolores G. Rever. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 11, 2020.