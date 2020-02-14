|
Dolores K. (Tusang) Metchick, 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Grand in Guilderland. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late George P. and Madeline Tusang. Besides her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her siblings, George P. Tusang, Jr., Yvonne Chambers, Ruth Wojnar and her identical twin sister, Diane Diana. She was also predeceased by her biological son, Michael Cuskelly and her daughter, Mary Beth McCormack. Dolores was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and Mildred Elley Secretarial School and before raising her children, worked for the Navy and for the Board of Education. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, David I. Metchick; her adopted daughters, Judith Dyer and Patricia Desiato (Gregg); her grandchildren, Lauren Santiago (Adam), John R. Dyer, Jr., Ryan Howard, Erin McCormack, Jonathan McCormack and Kaitlyn Sherburne; her great-grandchildren, Ava Santiago, Elena Santiago, Lia Sherburne and Bryce Sherburne; son-in-law, David McCormack and daughter-in-law, K.C. Cuskelly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Albany Medical Center and The Grand nursing facility. Your care and compassion will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, David asks that a donation be made to the Animal Protective Foundation or the Veterans Miracle Organization. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020