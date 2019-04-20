Domenico Mancino, 88, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Melizzano, Italy, he was the son of Francesco and Maria Luigia Insogna Mancino. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angelina (Insogna) Mancino, whom he married on September 16, 1961; three children, Louise (Stephen) Heck of Loudonville, Frank (Brenda) Mancino of Rotterdam and Filomena (Brett) Reish of Guilderland; six grandchildren; Steven Heck, Dominick and Kyle Mancino, Caterina, Angelina and Ella Reish; four sisters, Carmelina (the late Angelo) Mezza, Giovanna (the late Lorenzo) Zarrelli, Emma (Guido) Sgueglia and Francesca (Luigi) Pasquariello. He is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews and their children. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Cesare (Concetta) Mancino and Giuseppe Mancino; his sister, Maria Mancino; and his dear nephew, Frank Zarrelli. Domenico came from Italy in 1962 with his wife and settled in Schenectady among family and friends. For many years he worked as a mason in the Schenectady area, building home foundations and laying brickwork. His family home of 50 years still stands strong today, along with many other homes and businesses in the area. Later in life, Domenico worked at St. Clare's Hospital until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, watching football, especially the NY Giants, his favorite team, win or lose. He was also known to play a game or two of bocce at family gatherings. A quiet man, he loved to be around family, compari, and paesani and listen to stories from 'the old country'. He always enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife and children, but seeing his grandchildren brought him the most joy of all. Calling hours will be held Monday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 1255 Pleasant Street, Schenectady. Entombment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at the address listed above. To share a condolence or memory, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary