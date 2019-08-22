|
Dominga Timidan (Venditti), 55, of Schenectady, NY, passed away August 18, 2019 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Born in Pilipil Kayan Village, Ilocos Sur Province in the Philippines March 1, 1964, she was the daughter of Marcos Timidan and the late Lourdes Timidan. Dominga, or Dingga to friends and family, was the youngest of nine children; she moved to America in 2006 to be with her husband, John, who she always referred to as "Daddy". They enjoyed 13 wonderful years together. Dingga was a lover of animals, and bowling, where she held the high score for women bowlers in their league. She was loved by all who knew her; she was sweet, kind and had an amazing sense of humor. Dingga is survived by her beloved husband, John, who will miss her dearly. She was truly his special gift from God, and the best friend he ever had. Funeral services will be held in the Philippines, where she will be laid to rest with her family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019