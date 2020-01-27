|
Dr. Dominic R. Cirincione, passed away on Friday January 24, 2020 at home following a long illness at the age of 96. ? Born in Schenectady on September 20, 1923, he was the son of Salvatore and Jennie Scialabba Cirincione. He attended Mont Pleasant High School and began his pre-medical training at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. After basic training in World War II, he completed his pre-medical training at the University of Pennsylvania under the Army Specialized Training Program. Thereafter, he graduated from Loyola University School of Medicine, Chicago in 1948. He then served both his Medical Internship and his Internal Medicine Residency at Ellis Hospital. ? From 1951-1953, Dr Cirincione served in the Korean War as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps at Camp Pickett, Virginia before he was transferred to Germany. He was stationed in Bingen on the Rhine and later at the 98th General Hospital in Munich. He was a platoon leader with the 903-clearing company MASH unit. From 1953 to 1958 he was a General Practice Physician on Chrisler Avenue in Schenectady. From 1958 to 1961 he attended residency training in Gastroenterology at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and the Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He completed a one-year Residency in Gastrointestinal X-ray at the Cooke County Hospital in Chicago. ? Dr. Cirincione opened his office in 1961 in Schenectady for the practice of Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. He was the president of the Schenectady County Cancer Society for two years and served on the Board of Directors for several years. As medical director, he lectured extensively to many civic groups throughout the area on the early detection of colorectal cancer. He founded the Schenectady Ostomy Association and was their first Medical Director. He was an attending Gastroenterologist at both Ellis and St. Clare's Hospitals in Schenectady. He was a member of the American Medical Association (AMA), New York State and Schenectady County Medical Society, the New York State Society of Internal Medicine, American Society of Internal Medicine, the Pan American Medical Association (Section Gastroenterology) and was a Fellow at the American College of Gastroenterology. Dr Cirincione was a clinical instructor in medicine at Albany Medical College (1979 – 1990). In September of 1972, he moved his office to Eastern Parkway in Schenectady and treated patients there until his retirement from the practice of medicine in September of 1990. After his retirement, he and his wife spent their winter months in Vero Beach, Florida for 25 years. ? His love for his work as a physician was only surpassed by his love of the Lord and his love for his devoted family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rae Civitello Cirincione; three sons: Thomas of Westlake, Ohio, Richard (Pamela) of Clifton Park, and James (Deborah) of Saratoga Springs; his beloved six grandchildren: Tyler, Kelsey, Catherine, Andrew, Christina, and Henri; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his parents, and his sisters: Mary Cirincione, Lucy Cirincione and Rose (Paul) Gatta.? Calling hours will be Tuesday 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The funeral service will begin from the funeral home Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. then to St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Entombent to follow at Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to St. John the Evangelist Church.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020