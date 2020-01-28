Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
210 Princetown Rd
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
St. Cyril's Cemetery
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Cafarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick A. Cafarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dominick A. Cafarelli Obituary
Dominick A. Cafarelli, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born in Limatola, Benevento, Italy to the late Agustino Cafarelli and Carmela Malgiri Cafarelli. At the age of 15, Dominick made his journey to the United States. He would join the United States Army where he would serve faithfully and honorably before leaving in 1962. He would then open his own business, Dom's Barbershop in 1969. This year marks the shop's 50th year open and it is still run entirely by the family. He enjoyed player poker with his friends. As a young man he played competitive soccer. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons; Dominic (Lucia) Cafarelli, and David (Cathy) Cafarelli, his daughter-in-law, Lori Cafarelli, his eight grandchildren; Anthony, Nicholas (Elizabeth), Lucas, Nico, Olivia, Madeleine, Gianna, and David, his siblings; Theresa Lostrito, Philomena Fusco, Ralph (Barbara) Cafarelli, Aldo (Carol) Cafarelli, Palmaria (Pete) Chester, Anna Zimolka, John (Linda) Cafarelli, Agustino Cafarelli, as well as many loving friends and relatives. He now joins in eternal life his parents, Agustino and Carmela, his son, Dean, and his brothers-in-law; Antimo, Joe, and Jerry. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd. Schenectady, NY 12306. Entombment will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dominick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -