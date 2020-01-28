|
Dominick A. Cafarelli, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born in Limatola, Benevento, Italy to the late Agustino Cafarelli and Carmela Malgiri Cafarelli. At the age of 15, Dominick made his journey to the United States. He would join the United States Army where he would serve faithfully and honorably before leaving in 1962. He would then open his own business, Dom's Barbershop in 1969. This year marks the shop's 50th year open and it is still run entirely by the family. He enjoyed player poker with his friends. As a young man he played competitive soccer. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his sons; Dominic (Lucia) Cafarelli, and David (Cathy) Cafarelli, his daughter-in-law, Lori Cafarelli, his eight grandchildren; Anthony, Nicholas (Elizabeth), Lucas, Nico, Olivia, Madeleine, Gianna, and David, his siblings; Theresa Lostrito, Philomena Fusco, Ralph (Barbara) Cafarelli, Aldo (Carol) Cafarelli, Palmaria (Pete) Chester, Anna Zimolka, John (Linda) Cafarelli, Agustino Cafarelli, as well as many loving friends and relatives. He now joins in eternal life his parents, Agustino and Carmela, his son, Dean, and his brothers-in-law; Antimo, Joe, and Jerry. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd. Schenectady, NY 12306. Entombment will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020