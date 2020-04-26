|
|
Dominick Capuano, a resident of Mechanicville, NY for his entire life, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Mary; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kathy; his granddaughters, Caroline and Katelyn; and his siblings, Carl Capuano, Santa Capuano, and Madeline LaCasse. Dominick worked for Westvaco Paper Company and General Electric as a crane mechanic. He was known by his colleagues as a joyful worker, someone who arrived early and worked diligently throughout the day; each job and person was valuable to him. He loved his work and his co-workers. Dominick was always available to help his neighbors, sharing conversation, advice, and tools. He was very giving, helping to complete yard work and remove snow when neighbors weren't able. He and his wife Mary used to regularly hold Christmas parties for all the neighborhood children and their parents. Additionally, recognizing a need, he created the first-ever girls softball team in Mechanicville, called the Pruyn Hill Good Guys. He loved his neighbors and their families. More than anything, Dominick loved his family. His wife of 70 years, Mary, was the center of his life. Until the last few months, the two were a loving team, complementing each other's strengths and supporting each other's weaknesses. His love for his son and daughter-in-law was unconditional and his affection for his granddaughters unbounded. Dom and Mary, as a team, were an uncle and aunt to 34 nieces and nephews, giving limitless time and attention to each. At family gatherings, Dom was more eager to spend time with his nieces and nephews than with the adults and could be found on the floor with the kids or getting his hair freshly "combed," i.e. knotted, by one of his young nieces. When not speaking about his work, his community, or his family, he was speaking about his God. Dom recognized as a late teen that he was far from perfect. Upon learning that Jesus had come to restore his fractured relationship with God by giving his own life for him, Dom gave his life to Jesus and then spent the next 72 years telling others about how God saved him and changed his life. He is now in the presence of Jesus, who is the one who he loved most. Current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Hudson View Cemetery. During this extremely difficult time, please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of Dominick you may have, with his family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020