Dominick Carmen Guarneri, 76, of Schenectady, NY, passed away on October 2, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. He was born on February 17, 1944, in Schenectady, to Carmen and Josephine Guarneri. He served in the US Army Military Police, from 1965-1967, stationed in Sausalito, CA. He met his love, Lynn L. Guthrie, in San Francisco CA, and they were married in 1967. He worked at General Electric for more 30 years to provide for his wife and three sons, and made sacrifices to support his children, and grandchildren whenever he had the opportunity. He never missed a Sunday breakfast with his mother, whom he cherished, and enjoyed his Thursday night dinners with his Uncle Nicky and close family. He always made time for morning coffee with his close friends. He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years Lynn, his three cherished sons Carmen, Jack and Craig, his loving daughter-in-law Dana, his three beautiful grandchildren Victoria-Lynn, Jack, and Dominick, his sister Joann Smigelski (brother-in-law Paul) and many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Josephine and father Carmen. The Guarneri family would like to thank everyone for their loving support. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.