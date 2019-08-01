|
Dominick F. Frederico, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 27 2019. Dominick was predeceased by his parents, Carmine and Frances Frederico; his son, Anthony and brother, Bobby. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Loretta Frederico; daughter, Teresa Kaczmarczyk (Kevin) of Glenville; son, Michael Frederico (Eleanor) of Town of Florida, Nina Lowe, Tina Patrick (James), Carmen Frederico and Dominick Frederico Jr.; granddaughter, Michaela Kaczmarczyk; grandson, Jesse Kaczmarczyk and several other grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dominick was a dedicated husband and father always ready and willing to lend a hand. He enjoyed working in his shop and land at his country home and he also enjoyed RV camping and classic cars. Dominick worked as an auto mechanic and ran the Mayfair Shell gas station in the 60's before moving on along with a partner with Glenville Truck Service and also worked as a mobile mechanic for several years repairing trucks. In the early 80's Dominick went to work for the Scotia Glenville Bus Garage as a bus mechanic, occasionally filling in as a substitute bus driver. Cremation was performed at Vail Crematorium in Schenectady. In accordance with the family wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Bekkering – Ellis Funeral Home in Scotia.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019