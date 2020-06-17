Sgt. Dominick M. Potts, 74, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Dom was born in Schenectady, the son of Elizabeth Smale Potts Greco and the late Dominick Potts. He was a graduate of Linton High School and entered the NYS Army National Guard. He was honored to serve 33 years of active duty with the Guard, finishing out his military career as a Supply Sergeant in Troy. Dom was a lifelong car enthusiast. He raced stock cars at Malta Speedway and was a collector of Hot Rods and Custom Cars, enjoying memberships in the Rat Pack Cruzers and TriCity Muscle clubs. Dom centered his life around those he so dearly loved. He was known for being generous and charismatic, and treasured hosting family parties. Dom is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth Greco; beloved wife of 53 years, Diane Berhaupt Potts, whom he married February 25, 1967; cherished daughter, Kelly (Michel) Hanson; grandchildren Richard Kaufman IV, Isabella Hanson, and Genevieve Hanson; sisters Karen (James) Holt and Judy (Raymond) Andi; as well as many nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed. Services will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Dorr officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will be in Saratoga National Cemetery at Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital.