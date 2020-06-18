Dominick M. Potts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dominick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sgt. Dominick M. Potts, 74, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed. Services will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Dorr officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will be in Saratoga National Cemetery at Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
10:00 AM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Interment
12:00 PM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved