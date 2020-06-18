Sgt. Dominick M. Potts, 74, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be imposed. Services will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Dorr officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will be in Saratoga National Cemetery at Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital.