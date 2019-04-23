Dominick "Papa" Mazzucco, 86, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Friday, April 19th, 2019. A lifelong area resident, Dominick was born in Schenectady to his parents, the late Aleandro and Celeste Mazzucco. Dominick graduated from Nott Terrace High School and went on to honorably serve his country in the Unites States Army. He later worked for many years in the maintenance department at the General Electric Co. Dominick was a one of a kind guy with a generous heart, always making sure everyone around him was taken care of. He was a talented artist, storyteller and a diehard NY Giants fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Besides his parents, Dominick was predeceased in 1991 by his wife, Dawn. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Philomena Weidman and Mary Bolock. Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving children, Lynn M. Kimball, Robert M. Mazzucco (Tammie) and Michael Mazzucco; his beloved grandchildren, Brian Kimball II, Justin Kimball (Morgan), Ron Marotta, Gabrielle Mazzucco (Luke) and Jacob Mazzuco; as well as his great-grandchildren, Dominick, Donovan, Brian III and Freya. He also leaves behind one brother, Nicholas Mazzucco and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin on Friday morning at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral mass at St. Anthony's Church, 311 Seward Pl., Schenectady. Interment with military honors will take place at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions in Dominick's name may be made to the Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To share a special message or condolence online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary