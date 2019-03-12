Dominick Pitucci, a man of strong faith, determination and devotion to family, passed away on March 9, 2019. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Antoinette and Rocco Pitucci. A graduate of Nott Terrace H.S. in 1941, he began his career at the age of 17 making 39 cents an hour. Dom dedicated 50 years working in various positions. Fascinated by technology, he worked closely with engineers to learn how to repair almost everything in manufacturing. He is one of a few selected employees to earn the Edison Award in recognition of his efforts to test the first gas turbine. A testament to his hard work, General Electric named a street after him "Pitucci Blvd." in the main plant near building 281. Dom served on many clubs and organizations, Boy Scouts of America, Local IUE 301, Quarter Century Club, and an elite group of the 50 Year Club. A member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he was an Altar boy, a member of the Suscipiat-Canora Society, and the Mount Carmel Men's Society. Dom married Carmela in 1948, and enjoyed 69 years of marriage before losing his loving wife and friend in 2017. Dom is survived by his daughters, Rosanne (Andrew), Susan (John), Donna (Peter); son, Carmen (Debra); grandchildren, Patricia, Carmella, Christina, Teresa (Christopher), Melissa (Tim) and Rebecca, great-grandson, Anthony, and nephews, and special friends, Bernie, and Cindy. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment will be in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dom's name may be made to Shrine of Our Lady of Martyrs, Auriesville Shrine, 136 Shrine Rd., Suite 2, Fultonville, NY 12072. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary