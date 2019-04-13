The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd.
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Cerniglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick R. Cerniglia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominick R. Cerniglia Obituary
Dominick R. Cerniglia passed away on April 12, 2019 as he approached his 82nd birthday. He is survived and loved by his wife, Gina Cerniglia; three children, Salvatore Cerniglia, Maryann LaShombe, Catherine Fried; eight grandchildren and extended family. "Not, I nor anyone else can travel that road for you. You must travel it by yourself. It is not far. It is within reach. Perhaps you have been on it since you were born and did not know. Perhaps it is everywhere – on the water and land." WALT WHITMAN, LEAVES OF GRASS A funeral service with military honors will be held Monday, April 15th at 11 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send prayers of love and comfort for our family. Online condolences expressed at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now