Don E. Morrissey, 81, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born on April 23, 1939 in Long Lake, NY and had resided in Burnt Hills since 1968. He was the son of the late Elmer D. and Gertrude Virginia (Hall) Morrissey.
After graduating from Long Lake High School, Don joined the Army where he served from 1961-1967. Upon returning home, he settled in Burnt Hills where he eventually met and married his late wife JoAnna DeNotaris. He worked for various construction firms and then started his own construction company "Don E. Morrissey Excavating," where he worked until his retirement.
Don was well known and respected in his community for his work ethic. His life motto was "Do it right the first time so you don't have to go back." He had an amazing skill set of operating various equipment which impressed all that knew him. Known as an outdoorsman in his earlier years, Don loved spending his time fishing and hunting. He will be remembered as being "a man of his word" who had a great sense of humor and adored all of his family and friends.
Left to treasure Don's memories is his brother Gene A. (Margaret) Morrissey; sister-in-law Christine (Mark) Rakus; and close friends Susan Aussicker and Craig McDonald. He will also be dearly missed by several loving nieces and nephews as well as his great nieces and great nephews.
All are invited to attend a service of military honors and prayer on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 9:30am at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A procession will leave the funeral home at 8:30am for those who wish to join.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 610 County Farm Rd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
