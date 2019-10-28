|
Dona Marie Vaughan Baird, 91, peacefully passed on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Gloversville, NY on January 30, 1928 , she was the daughter of John and Nina Vaughan. Dona worked in many different roles as a telephone operator, an elementary school lunch monitor at Glendaal School, a retail person at W.T. Grant, Price Chopper, Stewarts and Hale's Vegetable Stand into her eighties. She was also the co-host, with her husband Bill Baird, of an exercise program on WRGB Channel 6. Dona volunteered with the YMCA, Red Cross and at Ellis Hospital. She was a generous blood donor, avid swimmer and active throughout her life. She was a real kidder, enthusiastic at card and board games and didn't hesitate at showing her love of winning. Her pride in her Irish heritage (father John) was evident. Dona was pre-deceased by her former husband William, sister Sally and son Jeffrey. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Ray, son Mark Baird (Lori), granddaughter Meaghan Fagley (Rich), grandsons Darrell and Jason (Regan) Donovan and five great-grandchildren. She was active in all their lives and shared her love and robust sense of humor openly and frequently. The family would like to thank Touching Hearts at Home and Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassion and caring and her many friends at Columbia Crest Senior Apartments in Cohoes. Per Dona's wishes, no services will be held. Donations in Dona's memory to Community Hospice are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019