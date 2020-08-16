Donal Roy Mason, 32 passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born in Niskayuna on March 31, 1988. He was educated at Schalmont and later received his GED. Donal was a graduate of Paul Mitchell The School – Schenectady and was unemployed. Donal loved the outdoors, hiking, gardening and sailing with (Jim Rothrock). He loved to draw, do crafts and shop. He had a passion and talent for cooking and had attended the culinary arts program at SCCC. He treasured his plants, turquoise, crystals, essential oils, herbs, music and most of all his beloved Jack Russell Terrier (Tanner) who he is now reunited with in death. He is also reunited with his mother's best friend (Leslee Bacon) whom he considered his second mother. We extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Shelley DeAngelus and James Rothrock, for opening up your home and hearts to Donal. He was the beloved son of Carol (Brown/Fratus) Mason and Hayward S Mason. He is survived by his parents, brother (Shaun Fratus), niece (Jenna Fratus), nephew (Zachary Kessler), Aunts Debbie (Richard) Selke and Susan (Rickie) Cook, Uncle Edward (Gigi) Mason along with many cousins and friends. Donal was predeceased by his maternal grandparents (Virginia and Roy Brown) and fraternal (Marjorie and Donal Mason). The services were held privately at the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date (due to the coronavirus) for those who were unable to attend. Contributions can be made in Donal's memory to Jacks Galore (A Jack Russell rescue foundation) at www.jacksgalore.org
or P.O. Box 545 Hinsdale, MA 01235. Online condolences to the family can be made at www.bekkeringellisfuneralhome.com
.