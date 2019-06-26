Donald A. Caputo, 100, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Bethany Gardens. He was born in Schenectady, NY, on November 25, 1918, son of the late Anthony and Catherine Manna Caputo. Don served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, in the Pacific Theater,on the air craft carrier USS Franklin. On June 9, 1946 he married Antoinette Palleschi in St. Anthony's Church, Schenectady, NY. She passed away on January 20, 2016. Don retired from General Electric in Schenectady, in 1975. He was a member of St. Paul's Church and Knights of Columbus. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Dominick Tagliaferri, Rome, Christine and Robert Corredine, Webster, NY; five precious grandchildren, Tracy (Mark) Melone, Tara Tagliaferri, Robert Corredine, Sarah (Cory) Quinter, Kerry (Daniel) Lee; nine wonderful great-grandchildren, Giulia, Sofia and Elsia Melone, Sarah and Hunter Tagliaferri, Casey and Paige Corredine, Mason and Makayla and Mae Quinter. Also surviving are several cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Antoinette, seven brothers; Joseph, Louis, Peter, Charles, Carl, James and Anthony Caputo and three sisters; Christine Caputo, Lorretta Caputo and Minnie Bala. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Bethany Gardens for the excellent care they provided for Donald. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Cyril Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to: Jervis Public Library, 613 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440. Arrangements are by the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome, NY. To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary