Donald A. Cossey

Donald A. Cossey Obituary
Donald A. Cossey 71, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Schenectady, NY on May 5, 1948 to Vernard and Lillian Cossey. He was a graduate of Linton High School in Schenectady. Don worked for the State of New York for over 30 years retiring from the Department of Corrections in 2003. Don enjoyed fishing and listening to traditional country music. He was predeceased by his wife Lynne who passed away on Tuesday, March 3, and his brother Daniel Cossey. Don is survived by his brother David Cossey (Jean) and sister Deborah Gerding (Donald); and his nephews Justin and Christopher. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 2 p.m. A celebration of life for Don and Lynne will follow at the VFW, 68 East North Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Don may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020
