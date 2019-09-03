|
|
|
|
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
|
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
View Map
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
|
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
View Map
Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Homes
|
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
|
Donald A. DeVito
1935 - 2019
|
|
|
Ret. Brigadier General Donald A. DeVito, 84, of Amsterdam, NY, died peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Jersey City, NJ he was the son of the late Anthony and Joan Santomauro DeVito. He grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from the former Manual Training High School in Park Slope, Brooklyn. He later went on to graduate from Siena College in 1960 with a Degree in Economics and his Master's Degree in Management from Syracuse University in 1971. In September of 1953 he enlisted with the United States Marine Corps and served proudly for seven years. Donald then reenlisted with the United States Air Force in 1960 and began a lifelong career dedicated to serving his country and committing his life to public service until his retirement in 1995. Donald served his community in several different capacities including: Former Executive Director of the New York State Disaster Preparedness Commission, Former Director of the New York State Emergency Management Office and Former Montgomery County Administrator. He served as Past President of the National Emergency Management Association, Member of the International Task Force on Prevention of Nuclear Terrorism, Chairman of the Advisory Committee for the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System, Vice Chairman of the Advisory Council of the National Institute for Urban Search and Rescue, and Former Chair of the New York State Emergency Response Commission Working Group. Donald was also an active member with the National Guard for many years and served a Chairman with the National Democratic Committee. Most notably, Don was the founding Chairman and members of the Taskforce that helped with creation of Urban Search and Rescue. His professional affiliations include the National Emergency Management Association, National Coordinating Council on Emergency Management, National Association of Search and Rescue, National Association of County Administrators, American Red Cross and the Air Force Association. His Military and Civilian Honors include, Three Distinguished Flying Crosses, Seven Air Medals, The Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, The New York State Conspicuous Service Cross, National Honor Society (Beta Gamma Sigma) 1972, Presidential Citation for Outstanding Community Achievement 1979, New York State Legislature Resolution for Outstanding Contributions to the Community and numerous Citizenship and Community Service Awards. Donald was also a member of the B.P.O.E Lodge #101, the V.F.W. and the Knights of Columbus. On November 27, 1960 he was united in marriage to Elaine Tessiero DeVito. That union spanned nearly 59 years built on faith, love and family. Although his greatest joy was serving his country, he was equally dedicated to his wife and his children. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Elaine T. DeVito; his children, Donald A. DeVito and his wife Amanda, Dean A. DeVito and his wife Elizabeth, and Deborah A. DeVito- Saddlemire and her husband Eric; his brother, Anthony "Buddy" DeVito; five grandchildren Jason, Michaela, Anthony, Ashlee and Christian; bonus grandchildren Rob and Leanne Turner, Andrew and Riley Saddlemire; and five great grandchildren Jason, Isabella, Waylon, Kaya and Teagan. Funeral services will commence on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Burial with full military honors will follow at 2:00p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Members of the B.P.O.E. will offer a service at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Leatherstocking Honor Flight, PO Box 621 Cobleskill, NY 12043 or www.leatherstockinghonorflight.org Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share