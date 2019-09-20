|
|
Donald A. Martin passed away peacefully on September 17, at the age of 92, following a brief illness. Don and his late wife, Corinne lived in Colonie until he retired in 1986, moved to Wilton for 30 years, and he lived at the Terrace at Beverwyck for the last 3 years. Don and Corinne loved spending their summers in Wells, NY for many decades. Don was a WWII veteran, serving in the US Army. He worked at GE for 34 years, retiring as a Defects Specialist. He was a talented artist, and created many paintings and wood carvings for family and friends. Don was always involved in some type of remodeling project for himself or on friends' homes, well into his 80's. He was an Assistant Scout Master,Troop 91, Roesselville for several years. He was known as an easy-going, generous man with a good sense of humor right up to his last days. He was always helping someone with something. Don was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Corinne Rice Martin. He was the father of Donald (Marie) Martin of Scotia, Michael (Susan) Martin of Delmar and the late Jill Paolucci; father-in-law of John Paolucci; grandfather of Kara (Theodore) Toothaker, Kristofer Martin, Michael Paolucci and Daniel Paolucci; and great-grandfather of Alaina and Vincent Toothaker. He was predeceased by his brother, James Martin. Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Park 2150 Central Ave., Schenectady. Don's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Terrace, St. Peter's Hospital, and the Hospice Inn. Donations in lieu of flowers: Northeast Association of the Blind, 301 Washington Ave Albany, NY, 12206, OR Delmar-Bethlehem EMS, PO Box 503, Delmar, NY 12054. reillyandson.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019