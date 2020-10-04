1/
Donald A. Vanderwarker
1934 - 2020
Donald A. VanderwarkerBallston Spa, NY -Don has gone to "Fiddler's Green". Donald Aldrich Vanderwarker passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020; he was 86. Born on January 1, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Wilhelmina (Aldrich) Vanderwarker. Don was a proud U.S Navy Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman for over 23 years. He served on four different ships, and in 1969, served in Vietnam with the Seabees Mobile Construction Battalion 8. Don also served on four U.S shore-duty stations, ending his service at the Naval Dispensary in Scotia. Don is predeceased by his wife, Doris (Knickerbocker) Vanderwarker. Survivors include Don's two beloved daughters, Christine (Danny Price) Vanderwarker of Saratoga Springs and Connie (Jerry) Weaver, of Ballston Spa, NY, two grandchildren, Jessica Weaver of Albany, NY and Adam Weaver of Ballston Spa, NY, numerous cousins, and friends. Don was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, October 9, from 10-11am, with a memorial service starting at 11am at Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY, Interment next to his wife with full military honors will be at 1230pm at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org in Don's memory.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tunison Funeral Home
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tunison Funeral Home
OCT
9
Interment
12:30 PM
Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
