|
|
Donald C. Keenan, 85, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Funeral service Monday 12:30 p.m. from the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady and 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours Sunday afternoon 4 to 7 p.m. in the evening at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady, with military honors. Members of the Hibernians are requested to meet at the funeral home Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Church (for the Food Pantry) 1241 State St. Schenectady, NY 12304 or the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, JFK Division 1 Schenectady, 1748 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019