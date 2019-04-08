Donald C. Strever, 71 of Rotterdam Jct., Passed peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Grand at Guilderland. Born on August 29, 1947, in Niskayuna, NY, Donald was the son of the late Eugene Strever Sr. who died in 2012, and Marion Sturm Strever who died in 2006. Donald was a graduate of Guilderland High School and served in the US Army. He was employed as a Fork Lift Operator with General Electric retiring in 2003. Donald was also a past member of the Ft. Hunter Fire Dept. in Guilderland. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Strever (late James H. Passenger) of Altamont and Shirley Van Alstine (William) of Buford, GA., niece and nephew, Tammy Strever of Guilderland and Richard (Kimberly) Van Alstine of Buford, GA., and great niece and nephew, Aurora Van Alstine and Derek Strever. In addition to his parents, Donald was also predeceased by his nephew Thomas Jubrey in 1970 and great nephew Dylan Strever in 2000. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to the Ft. Hunter Fire Dept. 3525 Carman Rd. Schenectady, NY 12303 or to the at . Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary