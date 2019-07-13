|
The family of Donald Catuccio would like to express our sincere thank you to the many people who were involved with his care: The SFD paramedics, Mohawk Ambulance crew, the Ellis Hospital Emergency Room staff and the wonderful nurses and social workers on C4. Their compassion and kindness was very much appreciated during a very difficult time. A special thank you goes out to all the active and retired members the Schenectady Fire Department. We appreciated all your visits, advice, kind words and tales from the past. You are all truly a very special group.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 13, 2019