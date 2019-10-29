Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Morin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Morin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald D. Morin Obituary
Donald D. Morin, 86, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Donald was the son of the late John and Gladys Morin. Donald is together again with his late wife Natalie B. Morin. Donald "Big D" was co-owner of Uptown Beverage in Rotterdam and Savemore Beverage in Clifton Park. Donald is survived by his children, Barbara (the late, Jeffrey) Gilbert, Suzanne (David) Sankey, and Donald A. (Nanette) Morin; his grandchildren, Annmarie, Jessica, Morrisa, Hans, Tara, Sam, Kayla, and Michelle; his great-grandchildren, Bronwyn, Alana, Blake, Nash, Norah and Maverick; and his sister, Carolyn Filyaw. Donald was predeceased by his brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Gwen; and brother-in-law, Dallen "Flip." A Memorial Service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Central Ave., Colonie.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now