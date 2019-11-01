|
|
Donald David Jenkins, born January 11, 1974 in Schenectady, NY, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Loving and devoted father of Ariana Schultz, Schenectady, son of Thomas Bert Jenkins and Terryjean Behney Jenkins of Pensacola FL. Brothers, Thomas M. Jenkins (Nicole) of Clermont FL, and Michael B. Jenkins (Jackie) of Schenectady. Niece, Kylee Jenkins; nephews, Thomas E. Jenkins, Michael B. Jenkins Jr., and Dean E. Jenkins. Don, a graduate of Schalmont H.S., enlisted in the Army and while serving in the Army Reserves, attended SUNY Cobleskill and graduated in Environmental Science from SUNY Oneonta. His smiling, "fun-dad", happy-go-lucky attitude was well known to his family and his many friends. He will be sadly missed by all. A Celebration of Donald's life will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. A visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019