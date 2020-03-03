|
Donald E. Bond, 93, passed away on Saturday morning, February 29th at his home surrounded by family. Born and educated in Schenectady, Don was the son of the late Romine and Clara (Gilligan) Bond and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and Bryant University in Rhode Island. A World War II Army veteran, Donald retired from Agent Service Corporation as the Senior Vice President and Treasurer after over 27 years of service. He was a devoted family man who cherished his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and caretaker to his wife Veronica during her years battling MS. Don was an avid bowler, loved fishing at the former family camps on Lake Champlain, Galway and Eagle Lakes, enjoyed professional sports especially the N.Y. Yankees and the Boston Celtics. He was also a former V.P of the NYS Premium Finance Association and the Beta Iota Beta Fraternity. Predeceased in 2012 by his wife, Veronica E. Thornton Bond, Don was also predeceased by his daughter, Margaret E. Bond Cucchi in 2014 and his brothers, Romine R. Bond and Robert W. Bond. Donald is survived by his children, Mary E. Iannotti (Andrew) of Amsterdam, James J. Bond of Scotia and Stephen T. Bond (Tracy) of Goffstown, NH, grandchildren, Amanda Okosky (Bob), Andrew Iannotti (Brie), Michael Iannotti (Caitlin),Carrie Thomas (Garret), Shawn Bond and Cameron Bond; great-grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, Drew, Sammy, Hannah and Emily. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A visitation for Donald will be held on Wednesday evening March 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Spring interment in Viewland cemetery. Contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis association, 421 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Donald's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020