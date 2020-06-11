Donald E. Frame, Sr., age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at home. Don was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 20, 1930 to the late Fred Frame, Sr., and Thelma (Darnell) Frame. Don was raised in Zanesville, Ohio and graduated from Lash High School. After high school, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force and met his wife, Lois, while stationed at the Saratoga Springs Air Force Base. The two were married on June 7, 1952 and settled in Schenectady. There they raised a family, attending every family get-together and sporting event that involved their sons and grandchildren. After his discharge from the Air Force, Don attended Hudson Valley Community College and was a member of the first graduating class. After college, he joined the Schenectady Police Department and served with the department in many roles, eventually retiring as Detective after 24 years of service. Upon his retirement, he accepted a job with Niagara Mohawk, where he worked for 14 years. He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Schenectady; a member of the Knights of St. John; a Cub Scout Cubmaster while his sons were growing up; a founding member of the Mont Pleasant High School Sports Booster Club; and served as the President of the Schenectady Policemen's Benevolent Association. Don enjoyed spending time in his garden, hunting and fishing with his sons, watching westerns or simply relaxing with his family. Above all, Don was a family man, and he will be greatly missed. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois (Winkler) Frame; his sons Donald Jr. (Debra), Lawrence (Linda), Timothy (MaryAnn), Jack (Joanne) and Thomas (Anne); his dear sisters, Wanda Staffey, Colleen Sowers, and Shirley Fisher and brother John, all of Ohio, as well as grandchildren Heather (Ryan) Watroba, Jennifer, Timothy (Renee), Shannon, Donald III, Kevin, David, Madison, Jessica, Ally and Jackson. and great-grandchildren Conner and Zoey Frame, and Olivia and Charlotte Watroba. Along with his parents, Don is predeceased by his siblings, Bonnie Wallace, Fred Frame, Jr., William Frame, Mary Evans, Dorothy Young and Pat Fraunfelter, all of Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 600 State Street, Schenectady, NY once social gathering restrictions have been lifted. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to Stratton VAMC HBPC, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or the Schenectady PBA at PO Box 460, Schenectady, NY 12301. The family would like to express their gratitude to the home health care aides and staff at Rely Health Care Services for their help and support over the past several years. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Donald's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 11, 2020.