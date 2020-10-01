Services have been set for Donald E. Frame, Sr. who died on June 6, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 600 State St., Schenectady and will be live streamed on the Townley and Wheeler Facebook page. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Don is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois (Winkler) Frame; his sons Donald Jr. (Debra), Lawrence (Linda), Timothy (MaryAnn), Jack (Joanne) and Thomas (Anne); his dear sisters, Wanda Staffey, and Shirley Fisher and brother John, all of Ohio, as well as grandchildren Heather (Ryan) Watroba, Jennifer, Timothy (Renee), Shannon, Donald III, Kevin, David, Madison, Jessica, Ally and Jackson, and great-grandchildren Conner and Zoey Frame, and Olivia and Charlotte Watroba. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Visit Donald's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
