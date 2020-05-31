Donald "Donny" Ecker, 64, of Glenville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with his family by his side. Born on April 3, 1956 in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Donald and Shirley (Demarest) Ecker. Donny graduated from Johnstown High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from SUNY Brockport and had a 30-year career as a physical education teacher at the Tryon School for Boys. Following his retirement, he was a monitor for the Scotia- Glenville School District and operated a landscaping business. Donny married his beloved wife, Marie Murray, in 1995. His greatest joy in life was being a dad to his son and best friend, Jeremy. Donny enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking, listening to Dave Matthews Band, food from Gershon's Deli, chocolate chip cookies and a good party. He was most often found out in his yard gardening, manicuring the lawn or throwing a tennis ball to his dog, Dewey. In addition to his parents, Donny was predeceased by his father-in-law, Mr. Richard J. Murray, Jr. In addition to Marie, Jeremy and Dewey, Donny is survived by his brother, Brad Ecker, sister, Linda (Larry) Ruzycky, brothers-in-law, Richard (Debbie) Murray and Robert (Karen) Murray, sister-in-law, Martha (Bill) Beattie, mother-in-law, Mrs. Richard J. Murray and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia and due to COVID- 19, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scotia Police Department, 4 North Ten Broeck Street, Scotia, NY 12302, the Scotia Fire Department, 148 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY 12302 or the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY 12205. Donny's family is appreciative of the service from the Police and Fire Department and would like to extend a special thanks to Chief Dan Harrigan for his professionalism and compassion. For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 31, 2020.