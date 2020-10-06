1/1
Donald F. Du Bois
Donald F. Du Bois, on October 3, 2020, of Barrington, NJ; formerly of Schenectady, NY. Age 89. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Mary Ellen (nee Lorenz). Devoted father of Donna Mount (Thomas). Loving grandfather of Tommy, Rebecca, and Rachel. Dear brother of the late Frederick Du Bois. Uncle of Kenny Clark (Lori) and their children Taylor, Justin, Erin, Jennifer, Alicia and Mike. Don was a member of the Pioneer Club. He proudly served as a Marine in the Korean Conflict. Don worked for General Electric Company for over 37 years. He had a passion for playing pinochle and watching the Mets, the Jets, and the Flyers. Don loved spending time with his family and enjoyed volunteering at St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 6, 2020.
