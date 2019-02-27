Donald G. Parker, Sr., 92, formerly of Niskayuna, New York, passed away at his home in Palm Desert, California on February 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 23, 1926 in Schenectady, New York to Frank and Bertha (Miller) Patcigo and was predeceased by his brother, George Patcigo of Denver, Colorado. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Regina Zielinski Parker; his son, Donald Parker, Jr. and his wife, Joanne of Stillwater, New York, his daughter, Diane and husband, Michael Friedman of La Quinta, California; his grandchildren, Daniel Olson, Donald Parker, III (Kate Wagner) and David Parker and his wife, Kaitlin, Michael's son, James Friedman (Emily Ekland); as well as many nephews and nieces. Don was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Navy from 1944 until 1946 in both the Atlantic and Pacific fleets. For his service he received the American Theater, Asiatic Pacific and Victory Medals. Following the war, Don served seven years in the Active Navy Reserves. Don was employed as an Analyst Specialist for the New York Telephone Company, American Telephone and Telegraph Company, and NYNEX Corporation. Retiring in 1989, Don was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. As a father, he was the best, spending nearly every weekend with his family at his vacation home on the Great Sacandaga Lake for 54 years, where he led the weekly badminton, croquet and baseball tournaments. As a wonderful Grandfather, he enjoyed attending and cheering for his grandsons at all their sporting events and taking them boating and water skiing on the lake. Don and Regina traveled throughout the United States, Europe and Hawaii, but his real passion was ballroom dancing with the love of his life, Regina. As a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge, the Indio Elks Lodge, the Benedicts and the Cotillion Ballroom Dancing Club, he made life-long friends as he and Regina mastered every dance step and gracefully floated across the dance floor. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends who know that now he is really "dancing with the stars". The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Keith Edwards whose dedication and expertise extended Don's life and his enjoyment of life's pleasures for many years despite Don's Alzheimer's disease. Relatives and friends are invited to the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12110 on February 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. At 2 p.m. there will be a reception of his life at Barcelona Restaurant, 1192 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary