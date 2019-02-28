Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Donald G. Parker, Sr., 92, formerly of Niskayuna, New York, passed away at his home in Palm Desert, California on February 24, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12110 on February 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. At 2 p.m. there will be a reception of his life at Barcelona Restaurant, 1192 Western Avenue, Albany, NY 12203.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
