Donald "Danny" J. DeMidio, 93, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in South Schenectady, he was a longtime resident of Rotterdam. Donald was a devoted husband and family man, World War II Navy Veteran, outdoor enthusiastic, avid gardener and retired sheet metal worker (Local Union #83). Donald was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Angela "Rosie." He is survived by his sisters, Christine Parillo and Helena Fiorillo; son, James (Karen) DeMidio; daughters Donna DeMidio Reed (TX), Nancy DeMidio, and Tamara Beasley; grandchildren, Kristyn Reed (TX), Nicholas (Elizabeth) DeMidio, Michelle Reed (CA) and Danielle (Nicholas) DeMidio Stewart; great-grandson Lorenzo DeMidio; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Donald's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/) To leave a message of condolence for Donald's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 16, 2020.