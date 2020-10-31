Donald J. Deveau went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020 in Halfmoon, NY at the home of his loving daughter Michelle Gallant and her husband Philip who were by his side. Born on December 19, 1931, he was the son of the late Albert and Jennie (Doucette) Deveau. One of four children, Don was predeceased by his brother Robert, and sisters Barbara Pynn and Mary Phipps. A 1949 graduate of Saugus High School, Don is believed to be the last surviving member of the original Saugus High School hockey team for which he proudly played goal tender. He worked as an usher at EM Lowe's Movie Theater during his high school years and was anointed with the nickname "E.M." by his friends. He loved that nickname and a sly smile would come to his face every time someone called him "E.M." which is what his son in law always called him while they lived together. Don worked for 37 years for the telephone company retiring in 1989 at the age of 58. Sadly only 5 short years later he lost his beloved wife and best friend of 31 years, Gloria Ann (Lima). Don was especially proud of his service to our country in the United States Air Force where he served with honor in Okinawa, Japan as a radar specialist during the Korean War. Anyone who knew Don was always taken with his wonderful smile and sense of humor. He was described in his high school yearbook as "an amusing fellow, who appreciates jovial buddies". That was how Don lived his entire life. His daughter Michelle and her husband Philip were taken by many of his funny stories about growing up in Saugus. Don was a true Saugus patriot. To him, there was no place like Saugus, and everyone knew it! During the last 18 years of his life, Don was blessed with the love and companionship of Adele Shakelford of Peabody, MA. Don and Adele enjoyed dining out, going to movies, and attending shows at the North Shore Music Theater. In addition to his daughter Michelle and her husband Philip of Halfmoon, NY, Don is survived by his daughter Robin Felton and her husband Jeff of Canton, Georgia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will be greeting visitors at the Glenville Funeral Home in Glenville NY on Sunday, tomorrow November 1st from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a private graveside service with Military honors at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts on Wednesday November 4th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation for Veterans, PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or garysinisefoundation.org/donate
. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
.