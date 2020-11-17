1/1
Donald Joseph Hamilla
Donald Joseph Hamilla - Born 16 September 1931 to William and Mary (Anderko) Hamilla in Reading, PA. He attended St Cyril parochial school and Central Catholic High School until 1949. He was appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduated in 1953. Served as a Lieutenant in the 11th Airborne Division as Ranger and Paratrooper in various parts of the United States and Germany. After leaving military service, he was employed as a Nuclear Engineer for: Babcock & Wilcox Nuclear Division in Lynchburg VA; General Electric Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion Division in Cincinnati OH; and at the US Naval Reactor Division - Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY. Donald married Frances Stofko on 6 June 1953. Together they had 6 children: Douglas - Renton, WA; Marybeth - Ephrata, PA; David - Lake Charles, LA; James - Ballston Lake, NY; Joseph - Sanford FL; and Michael - Ballston Lake NY. The family also has 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Frances passed away in February 2005. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19th. Military honors and burial will follow Mass at St. Anthony's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
