Donald Leland Watrous, 91, son of the late Leon A. Watrous and Gladys Whiting Watrous of Cortland, NY, died on June 4, 2020 at the Givens Estates Health Center, Asheville NC. Born July 5, 1928, Don graduated from Cortland High School and then went on to the Rochester Institute of Technology where he graduated in 1949 from a 3-year co-op technician program with General Electric (GE). Don enjoyed a 44-year career with GE/Harris Semiconductor as an extraordinary research and development engineer. He was a lifelong community servant-leader, a great provider for his family, always logical, methodical, thoughtful, patient, and kind. He was a prolific inventor for GE. His more than 50 U.S. patents give testimony to his having played a major role in helping GE utilize new emerging electronics technologies in a wide variety of global applications. He retired in 1993 in Clifton Park, NY and relocated to Asheville, NC to enjoy retirement at Givens Estates. Don served his Givens Estate Community. He was a past President of the Givens Residents Council and served on both the Givens Board of Directors and their Strategic Planning Committee. Don served his church as well. He was a member of the Central United Methodist Church of Asheville where he served as Chair of their Council on Ministries and he frequently taught Sunday school. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Hilda May Robison Watrous and an infant sister Barbara Watrous. He is survived by his son, Jay Watrous (Sherry) and granddaughter, Alyssa Watrous of Rome, GA; his wife, Anne Garner Watrous of Asheville, NC; stepchildren, James Garner (Jennifer) of Mt. Prospect, IL, Andy Garner (Erika) of Bad Sauerbrunn, Austria and Julie Garner Wilson (Rob) of Decatur, GA; step grandchildren, Jordan Garner, Aaron Garner, Sophia Garner, and Connor Wilson. As per his request, Don's cremated remains will be interred in the Hillington Cemetery, Morris, NY in the Robison Family Plot, adjacent to wife Hilda's urn. A Memorial service in Asheville will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial Gifts should be directed to either Central UMC, 27 Church St, Asheville, NC 28801 for mission outreach or to Givens Estates, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 to the Residents Supplemental Assistance Fund. Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family. www.morrisfamilycare.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 11, 2020.