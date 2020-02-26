|
|
Donald "Skip" McPhee, 79, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased last June by his wife, Jane. They shared 57 years together. Born in New York City, New York on March 11, 1940. He was the oldest son of Thomas and Wilhelmina (Block) McPhee of Red Hook, New York. He attended Red Hook Central School where he was a football star. He joined the United States Navy in 1957 and upon his honorable discharge from the Navy he worked at GLF. Soon he became a teamster and worked for himself, Gardner Trucking and then Schwerman Trucking. All the while he longed to be a farmer. He bought his first herd of cows in 1976. He farmed in Dutchess County and then settled in Montgomery County. After he sold the herd in 1998, he started working for BOCES where he taught commercial driver training. He also became part of the Arnold's Feed and Grain family, delivering feed all over Upstate New York. He kept his hand in farming as he continued to milk cows for his dear friends the Schaufelbergs. He also raised beef cows and his beloved pet Oxen Billy and Davy. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and a member of the Fonda Fair Board for over 30 years. Skip was known for his wealth of knowledge in all things farming and commercial driving. He was generous to a fault and hard working. He was a quintessential Rubber Boot Farmer. He is survived by his daughter: Susan Sawyers; sister: Bonnie Scarborough; grandsons: Campbell and Ian Sawyers; nieces: Beth Scarborough and Melanie Laraway; nephews: Stan McLean, Tom Scarborough and Bill McLean; countless friends who have become family and Buddy his cat. All are invited to a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Florida Reformed Church, 6255 Route 30, Minaville, New York. Spring interment will be in the Chuctanunda cemetery. Coltrain Funeral Home, LLC of Middleburgh is honored to be caring for "Skip" and invites you to visit www.coltrainfuneralhome.com to share online condolences with his family. Memorial donations are asked to be sent to the to the Fonda Fair, P.O. Box 385 Fonda, NY 12068.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020