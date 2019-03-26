|
Donald Mennillo, Sr. 84, entered into eternal peace on Saturday at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019