ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Seward Place
Donald Mennillo, Sr. 84, entered into eternal peace on Saturday at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, Seward Place. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to St. Anthony's Church Restoration Fund.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
