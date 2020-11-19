Donald "Ducky" Monaco 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa, NY on April 7, 1943 to Pasquale and Antoinette Monaco. He served in the US Navy for 3 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Albert, Louis, Bernard and Harry Monaco, and his sisters Josephine Dufort, Kathryn D'Ambro, Theresa Monaco, Jenny Odorizzi and Sophie Wolfersheim. Donald is survived by his longtime companion, Kathryn Oppedisano; his brothers, Anthony Monaco, James Monaco (Cecelia), Joseph Monaco, Pasquale Monaco (Verna) and Olivio Monaco; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don loved his family and friends. He really enjoyed the many occasions with his large family and was a favorite uncle to many, many nieces and nephews. He always loved going house to house every Christmas Eve and Day to see the families and share the holiday with them. He was also a great friend to many, enjoying highly competitive rounds of golf and racquetball matches. He was a long time active member of the Ballston Spa County Club and later Brookhaven Golf Club. Don was a three sport athlete at Ballston Spa High School, playing running back on the 1959 Championship Team. Following high school, he graduated from St. Lawrence University and was a football All American. Donald co-owned and operated Monaco's V. I. in Ballston Spa as well as a painting business for many years. Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21 at St. Mary's Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballston Spa. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. Memorial contributions in memory of Donald may be made to St. Mary's Church or the charity of your choice
