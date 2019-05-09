Home

St Andrew's Episcopal Church
50 Sacandaga Rd
Scotia, NY 12302
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
50 Sacandaga Rd,
Scotia, NY
View Map
Donald Owen Reid Obituary
Donald Owen Reid, 89, of Glenville, NY, passed peacefully on May 1, 2019. Donald was born on March 31, 1930 in Syracuse, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Mildred Tindale; his parents, Donald and Esther (Owen) Reid and brothers, Robert, William and George Reid. He graduated North High School and received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Syracuse University. Donald served honorably in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the NY Telephone Company after 35 years of service. As a youth Donald was an Eagle Scout and continued to enjoyed a lifelong love of the outdoors. An avid skier, Don skied the Colorado Rockies on his 80th birthday. Throughout his life Donald was an active member of the community. He was active in the Schenectady Rotary, The St. Andrew's Society, Glenville Fish and Game Club, and a devoted parishioner of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Scotia, NY. Donald is survived by his four children, Donna (Lawrence) Wilson of Denver, CO, Sharon (Mark) Seidel of Roanoke, VA, David Reid of Saratoga Springs, NY and Susan (Nathan) Zampella of Henrietta, NY; and six grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexander, Sarah, Arianna, Lydia and Joshua. Funeral service with military honors will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 50 Sacandaga Rd, Scotia, NY on Saturday, June 1st at 1 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the service for the family to receive friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Church in Scotia or City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019
