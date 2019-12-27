|
|
Donald Peter Cotriss, 88, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Born in 1931, in Medina, NY, he was the son of the late Mary and James Cotriss. Don served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After the service he worked at RF Communications, General Dynamics, and worked for and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration at the Buffalo airport. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sylvia (Dintino) Cotriss, and his two daughters, Donna Spangler (Chuck) and Marianne Montalbano (John). He also leaves his grandchildren, Jason (Jill) Spangler, Laura (Andrew) Cornell, David (Casey) Spangler, Matthew Montalbano, Patrick Montalbano, and Dr. Christina Montalbano. He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Collin and Molly Cornell, and step great-grandchildren, Sydney, Pauline, and Ari Chapman. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 30th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by going to . To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019