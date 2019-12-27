Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Crescent, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Cotriss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald P. Cotriss


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald P. Cotriss Obituary
Donald Peter Cotriss, 88, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital after a short illness. Born in 1931, in Medina, NY, he was the son of the late Mary and James Cotriss. Don served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After the service he worked at RF Communications, General Dynamics, and worked for and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration at the Buffalo airport. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sylvia (Dintino) Cotriss, and his two daughters, Donna Spangler (Chuck) and Marianne Montalbano (John). He also leaves his grandchildren, Jason (Jill) Spangler, Laura (Andrew) Cornell, David (Casey) Spangler, Matthew Montalbano, Patrick Montalbano, and Dr. Christina Montalbano. He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Collin and Molly Cornell, and step great-grandchildren, Sydney, Pauline, and Ari Chapman. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 30th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by going to . To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Catricala Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -