Donald Catuccio, 90, died on June 25, 2019 at Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Schenectady, he was the only child of James Catuccio and Mary Iovinelli Catuccio. After graduating from Nott Terrace High School, Donald worked in the barber supply business started by his father. In 1955, he joined the Schenectady Fire Department. Eventually rising to the rank of Captain, Donald retired in 1987 after 32 years of dedicated service. He is survived by his loving wife, Georgianna Ferro Catuccio, with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2019. His children, Sandra Bruce, and her husband, Victor, and James Catuccio and his wife, Janice. Grandchildren, Mathew G. and Jamie Bruce, Timothy Bruce and his fiancée, Maria Pizzino, James P. Catuccio and Erin Catuccio. Great-grandchildren, Matthew J. Bruce and Akiera Persaud. A calling hour will begin on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, followed at 11:30 by a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Donald's memory may make donations to the Schenectady Firefighters Cancer Foundation, 1242 Fourth Ave., Schenectady, NY 12303. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 29, 2019