Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1850 Union St.
Niskayuna, NY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1850 Union St.
Niskayuna, NY
Donald R. Gerfin Obituary
Donald R. Gerfin, 90, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Don was born in Batavia, NY to the late John and Helen Gerfin. He was the owner of Leisure Crafts, a hobby store, that was located in downtown Schenectady. Subsequently, he worked at the former Carl Company. Don was a Deacon at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Niskayuna. He was a former president of the Mohawk – Hudson Wheelmen and a member of the Schenectady Rotary. Don was predeceased by his wife, Patricia White Gerfin, who died in 2004 and a son, Donald R. Gerfin, Jr. He is survived by his son, Kurt (Teri Lupi) Gerfin of Rotterdam and his daughter, Kathryn (Steve) Kvaternik of Newport News, VA, six grandchildren, Jennifer Gerfin, Matthew (Samantha) Lupi, Krista Lupi, Brittany (Salvatore) Fazzone, Geoffrey (Melissa) Gerfin, and Lisbeth (Scott) Mitchell, three great-grandchildren, Gianni Fazzone, Hunter Lupi and Tucker Lupi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service Wednesday, February 19 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1850 Union St., Niskayuna. There will be a calling hour at the church, preceding the service, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
